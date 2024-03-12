Three killed as car falls into gorge in Shimla

Shimla, Mar 12 (PTI) Three people were killed after the car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge here on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place around 4.30 pm near Dhanot village in Balson area in Theog subdivision of Shimla district after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Theog Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Siddharth Sharma confirmed said a police team is at the spot to recover the bodies.

The DSP said the vehicle bore Uttarakhand registration number and the deceased are yet to be identified. PTI COR BPL RPA