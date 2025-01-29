Three killed as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora

Almora, Feb 26 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman and an 11-month-old child, were killed and five others injured when their car fell into a gorge near Basauli in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Thursday, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on the Almora-Takula motor road. Upon receiving information, personnel from the police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot to conduct rescue operations.

The deceased have been identified as Manju Devi (44), Dinesh Ram (50) and 11-month-old Rehan, all residents of the Takula area of Almora.

The injured, including the car driver Arjun Kumar (36), have been admitted to a hospital for treatment, the police added. PTI DPT AKY