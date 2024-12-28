Three killed as car overturns in road accident in Karnataka

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Dec 28 (PTI) Three people lost their lives in a road accident early Saturday morning near Parladka in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, police said.

The incident occurred when the car overturned into a ditch, killing all three occupants, they said.

According to the police, the car was travelling from Sullia to Punacha in Puttur when the accident occurred around 4.15 am.

A preliminary inquiry suggests the driver dozed off, causing the vehicle to lose control and crash into the ditch.

Puttur traffic police rushed to the scene, conducted an inspection, and registered a case. Further investigations are underway. PTI CORR AMP SSK ROH