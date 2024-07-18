Three killed as car overturns in UP's Unnao

Unnao (UP), Jul 18 (PTI) Three persons were killed and as many injured when a car overturned on Agra-Lucknow expressway in Bangarmau area here on Thursday, police said.

According to Circle Officer Bangarmau, the incident took place at 6 pm when a car going from Delhi to Ayodhya lost control and overturned.

Vaibhav Pandey (35), Manoj Singh (45) and Arvind Singh (40) died on the spot, while three others were injured in the incident, he said.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital and their condition was stated to be stable, the officer said.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem, he added.