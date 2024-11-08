Three killed as car rams into parked truck in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi, Nov 8 (PTI) A car travelling at a high speed collided with a parked truck along the Varanasi-Kanpur route of National Highway 19 in the Unch area of this Uttar Pradesh district, killing three of its occupants and injuring five, police said on Friday.

They said one of the car's tyres burst, causing it to veer out of control and collide with the truck parked on the roadside near Navdhan village.

Unch police station in-charge Ramakant Yadav said the injured had been admitted to the trauma centre in Varanasi.

The car's occupants were residents of Kanpur and involved in decoration work at wedding ceremonies. They were returning from Varanasi to their hometown.

"The car was passing through Navdhan village when a front tyre burst," Yadav said.

This led the car, which was travelling at a high speed, to lose balance and hit the truck. The car's occupants Akash (20), Shobhit alias Tilakdhari (24) and Nikhil Verma (25) died in a hospital here, the officer said.

Neha, Sonali, Vicky Srivastava, Sunny Gupta and Raj Gautam -- the other occupants of the car -- were referred to Varanasi.

The victims' families have been informed. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said. PTI COR RAJ KIS SZM