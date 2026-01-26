Three killed as car rams into stationary lorry near Tumakuru in Karnataka

Tumakuru (Karnataka), Jan 26 (PTI) Three persons were killed and an equal number of them were injured when a car crashed into a stationary truck from behind in Tumakuru taluk on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the accident occurred at Nelahal village while the car was returning to Bengaluru after a trip to coastal destinations, including Gokarna, Udupi and Murudeshwar.

"The car hit the lorry from the rear with great force. Three occupants died on the spot due to the impact," a police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Aniket (42) and Abheer (44), both natives of Uttar Pradesh, and Sanmukthi (35), a native of Andhra Pradesh.

All three were residing in Bengaluru and were employed with a private company, police said.

One of the car occupants sustained serious injuries, while two others suffered minor injuries in the mishap.

The injured were immediately shifted to Tumakuru District Hospital for treatment, the police said.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the mortuary of the Tumakuru District Hospital for post-mortem examination, they said. PTI COR GMS KH