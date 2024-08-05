Three killed as car rams into tree in Thane district

Thane, Aug 5 (PTI) Three persons were killed and as many others injured when their car veered off the road in the Malshej hill section and rammed into a tree in Thane district, police said on Monday.

The car driver was apparently negotiating a turn near Borande village on Sunday night when he lost control of the wheel, a police official said.

The car was headed to Ahmednagar from Kalyan when the incident occurred, he said.

The deceased persons are identified as the car driver Naresh Mhatre, Prataik Chorge, and Ashwin Bhoir, all residents of Kalyan and surrounding areas.

Police have registered an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. PTI COR NSK