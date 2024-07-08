Three killed as car rams into truck in MP's Rajgarh

Rajgarh (MP), Jul 8 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman, were killed and two others injured when a car rammed into a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Monday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Saredi village on Agra-Mumbai highway under Pachore police station limits at around 9.30 am, an official said.

The car driver lost control over the wheels, as a result the vehicle rammed into a stationary container truck parked on a roadside, Pachore police station in-charge Akansha Sharma said.

Three persons, identified as Attar Ramila (30), Hamji Khan (35) and Bhagwan Dagdu (32), died on the spot while two others were injured, she said adding that all of them were residents of Kolhapur district in Maharashtra.

The injured persons were referred to Shajapur after primary treatment in Pachore, the official said.

The family members of the deceased have been informed, the police added.