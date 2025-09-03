Three killed as car rams truck on Purvanchal Expressway in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) Three men were killed when their car rammed into a truck from behind on the Purvanchal Expressway here on early Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place around 3.30 am near point number 60.1 of the expressway under the Shukul Bazar police station limits, they said.

The victims, identified as Arpit Vishwakarma (30), Vimal Pandey (28) and Vinay Dubey (27), were travelling towards Lucknow when their vehicle hit a truck going in the same direction, officials said.

The truck was carrying generators from Ghazipur to Lucknow when the collision occurred, they said.

All three occupants of the car suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the Shukul Bazar community health centre, where doctors declared them dead, police said.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Their families have been informed, and legal proceedings are underway," said Station House Officer (SHO) Abhinesh Kumar. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG