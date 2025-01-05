Three killed as Coast Guard chopper crashes at Porbandar airport runway

Porbandar (Gujarat), Jan 5 (PTI) Two pilots and a crew member were killed on Sunday after an Indian Coast Guard helicopter on a routine sortie crashed at Porbandar airport runway in Gujarat and caught fire, officials said.

Advertisment

The maritime security agency said the reasons for the incident are being investigated through a Board of Inquiry.

"ICG ALH MK-III helicopter CG 859 met with a mishap at Porbandar Airport Runway at about 1215 hrs on 05 Jan 25. The ICG helicopter had 02 Pilots and 01 Air Crew Diver at the time of the incident and was on a routine training sortie," an ICG statement said.

Immediately after the incident, the crew was rescued and shifted to a government hospital at Porbandar, where they were declared as brought dead.

Advertisment

The deceased are Commandant (JG) Saurabh, Deputy Commandant SK Yadav and Navik Manoj Pradhan. They will be cremated as per service traditions and honour, the ICG stated.

Porbandar Superintendent of Police Bhagirathsinh Jadeja said the chopper crashed while landing near the Porbandar airport runway and caught fire.

"The chopper was returning and trying to land when the incident occurred near a runway. Three crew members were present on the chopper. They were rescued and rushed to Bhavsinh Civil Hospital in Porbandar with severe burn injuries, but none of them survived," the police officer told reporters earlier in the day.

Advertisment

The Porbandar airport contains separate enclaves for the Indian Navy and the ICG.

The latest incident comes four months after ICG's ALH MK-III helicopter crashed into the Arabian Sea off Porbandar on September 2, 2024, killing three crew members.

The bodies of its pilot and a diver were recovered soon after the incident, while the mortal remains of the third crew member after more than a month. PTI COR KA PD GK NSK