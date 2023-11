Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) Three people, including a six-year-old girl, were killed when a dumper hit their bike in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on the Pratapgarh-Ratlam road under the Kotdi police station area on Wednesday night when Ritesh Meena (17), his cousins Rahul (18) and Manshika (6) were going on a bike, they said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after autopsy on Thursday, police said.