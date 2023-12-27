Three killed as dumper rams into another in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Dec 27 (PTI) Three people were killed after a sand-laden dumper rammed into another from behind in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place when a dumper, laden with sand, broke down on the road and the vehicle's driver and his assistant, were repairing it on National Highway 33 near Phuldungri in Ghatsila police station area, an officer said.

Another sand-laden dumper hit the stationary vehicle from behind, resulting in the deaths of the driver of the speeding vehicle and those engaged in repair work of the stationary dumper, Sub-Inspector R K Singh of Ghatsila police station told PTI.

The three persons, identified as Pavitra Karmakar (23), Sanoj Karmakar (24) and Ambuj Mahato (26), were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he added. PTI BS ACD