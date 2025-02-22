Three killed as jeep plunges into gorge in Idukki

Idukki (Kerala), Feb 22 (PTI) Three people were killed after a jeep they were travelling in lost control and plunged into a gorge in this hill district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Bose (55), his wife Reena (48), and Abraham (50), who was driving the vehicle. Reena was elder sister of Olympians K M Beenamol and K M Binu, they added.

The accident occurred around 10.30 pm on Friday when the couple was returning from a relative's house in Mullakkanam. The jeep veered off a narrow, steeply sloped road near Panniyarkutty Church and fell into the deep gorge, police added.

Locals rushed the injured to Adimali Taluk Hospital, but Bose and Reena succumbed to their injuries on the way. Abraham, who was critically injured, was shifted to a private hospital, where he died later, according to local residents.