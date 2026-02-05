Three killed as mini commercial vehicle rammed into truck

Gadag (Karnataka) Feb 5 (PTI) Three people were killed and more than 10 others injured when a mini commercial vehicle carrying workers rammed into a truck in this district on Thursday, police said.

The mini commercial vehicle carrying daily-wage labourers who were going for work in Ron, collided with the truck near Jigaluru Cross in Ron taluk.

The deceased and injured are residents of Shivaji Nagar in Gajendragad, police said.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where many of them are stated to be in serious condition. Ron police visited the spot.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted for post-mortem amid scenes of grief as relatives broke down at the hospital, police added. PTI GMS ADB