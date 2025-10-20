Three killed as minor accident triggers clash in Gujarat's Rajkot

Rajkot, Oct 20 (PTI) Three persons were killed after two groups clashed following a minor road accident in Gujarat's Rajkot city in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The clash occurred in the Ambedkar Nagar area under the jurisdiction of Malaviya Nagar police station around 12.30 am, after a motorcycle collided with another vehicle, Assistant Commissioner of Police B J Chaudhary told reporters.

"After the accident, two groups attacked each other with knives, daggers, and sticks," he said.

The official said that three people, including two brothers, died, while three others were injured.

The deceased have been identified as Arun Barot and brothers Suresh and Vijay Parmar, and they all belonged to rival groups, he added.

Police have started questioning residents of the area to track down those involved in the clash.

No one has been arrested so far, they said.