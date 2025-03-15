Three killed as motorcycle collides with car in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district

Korba, Mar 15 (PTI) Three young men were killed when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The accident occurred within the jurisdiction of Jatga police chowki when three friends, residents of Barbaspur village, were heading towards Khodri village on a two-wheeler, an official said.

Aditya Dhobi (23), Suraj Kanwar (22) and Akhileshwar Dhobi (22) died at the scene, he said.

A case has been registered and a probe is underway, he added.