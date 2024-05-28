Three killed as speeding autorickshaw rams into stationary truck in UP

Banda (UP), May 28 (PTI) Three people died and five were injured when their speeding autorickshaw rammed into a stationary truck here on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident occurred near Jamwara village under the Naraini police station area.

The speeding autorickshaw, which was coming from Kartal town to Naraini, rammed into a truck parked on a roadside after its driver lost control of the vehicle, said Circle Officer, Naraini, Ambuja Trivedi.

Three women passengers -- Munnu Biwi (70), Hajra (45) and Noor Biwi (60) -- died in the accident. Five passengers were seriously injured. Munnu Biwi and Hajra died on the spot, he said.

Advertisment

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the injured are undergoing treatment, the CO said.

The autorickshaw and the truck have been impounded and an investigation has been launched into the incident, Trivedi said.

Station House Officer, Naraini, Suresh Kumar Saini said Munnu Biwi and Hajra were residents of Madhya Pradesh's Panna district while Noor Biwi was a local. The three were relatives. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV