Three killed as speeding truck hits motorcycle in MP's Maihar

Maihar, Mar 19 (PTI) Three men were killed after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near the Baba Talab area under Maihar police station limits on Monday night, an official said.

A speeding truck hit the motorcycle, killing the three riders on the spot, city superintendent of police (CSP) Rajiv Pathak said.

The victims, who were in their 20s, were on their way to Maihar city at the time of the accident, he said.

The truck driver tried to drive away but had to abandon the vehicle and flee after one of the tyres got punctured, the official said.

The truck was seized and a manhunt has been launched for the accused driver, he said. PTI COR ADU ARU