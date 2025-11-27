Three killed as SUV carrying wedding party falls into gorge in UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur, Nov 27 (PTI) Three persons were killed, and two others seriously injured when an SUV vehicle carrying members of a wedding party fell into a gorge in the Kerakat police station area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, as the wedding procession was travelling from Varanasi to Jaunpur, when the vehicle suddenly went out of control near the Muftiganj market and plunged into a ditch, ASP (City) Ayush Srivastava said.

Local residents rushed to the spot and helped shift the injured to the district hospital.

The deceased were identified as Bablu Sonkar (45), Shyamlal Sonkar (35), and Raju Sonkar (45) -- all residents of the Cantonment area in Varanasi. Doctors at the district hospital declared them dead.

Two others sustained serious injuries and were referred to the trauma centre in Varanasi after initial treatment, officials said.

The district administration and senior police officers reached the hospital soon after the incident.