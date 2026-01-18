Three killed as SUV plunges into pond

Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh), Jan 18 (PTI) Three men were killed when the SUV they were travelling in skidded off the road and landed in a pond on the outskirts of Jagdalpur, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred late on Saturday night in the Kalipur area. The occupants of the SUV were returning to Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, after playing a cricket tournament in nearby Kalipur, a police official said, adding that the vehicle was apparently speeding.

The SUV with six people on board veered off the road before falling into the pond, he said.

Locals jumped into the pond and rescued three occupants of the vehicle, he said.

The deceased men are identified as Bhavesh Nage, Shekhar Nage, and Manish Newar.

Police have registered a case and are investigating, the official added.