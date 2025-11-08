Three killed as SUV rams into two vehicles in Andhra's Kakinada district

Somavaram (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 8 (PTI) A Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) on Saturday hit a two-wheeler and a rickshaw, killing three people and injuring three others, in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh, said a police official.

Superintendent of Police Bindu Madhav Garikapati said the accident occurred at Somavaram village in Kirlampudi mandal on National Highway -16.

"It was on NH-16 at around 7:30 am. One person (named Joga Rao) was driving a car from Vizag to Jaggampet dozed off and hit a motorcycle and a rickshaw from behind," Garikapati told PTI.

According to the SP, Rao oversaw a family wedding in the port city and was returning with his family in an exhausted state when he dozed off and rammed into two vehicles.

Two people died on the spot, while another succumbed to his injuries in hospital. However, everybody in the car was safe.

Police arrested Rao and booked a case. PTI STH ADB