Three killed as their motorcycle hits tree in West Bengal

Howrah (WB), May 5 (PTI) Three persons, including two teenagers, were killed after their motorcycle hit a roadside tree in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Sunday night when their speeding two-wheeler rammed into a tree near Bagnan, and they fell into a nearby bush where their bodies were recovered, a senior officer said.

The deceased were Manoj Ghosh (30), Ritesh Ghosh (16) and Rakesh Mondal (16), he said.

"They had gone to watch an event on Sunday night near Bagnan Hospital, riding a motorcycle, and while returning home, their speeding two-wheeler hit a tree, and all of them fell into a nearby bush. On Monday morning, people noticed that the bodies of the three persons were lying there," the officer said.

The two deceased teenagers passed the state secondary examinations, the results of which were declared on Friday.