Three killed as tractor overturns in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Oct 10 (PTI) Three people were killed when a tractor in which they were travelling overturned after its driver lost control of the vehicle in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place in Jawali sub-division.

The tractor, which was transporting gravel, overturned on Harsar Society-Chadar link road after its driver lost control of the vehicle. Sangam Kumar (22) of Bhind village, Suraj Kumar (27) of Jaind village and Romit Singh (31) of Panalath village were travelling in the tractor and came under it. They died on the spot, the police said.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and sent the three bodies for post-mortem, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Nurpur, Ashok Rattan said an investigation into the incident is underway.