Three killed as tree falls on moving auto rickshaw in Thane amid unseasonal rains

Thane/Palghar, May 7 (PTI) Three people were killed as a tree fell on a moving auto-rickshaw in Kolsewadi locality of Thane district amid heavy unseasonal rains accompanied by strong winds, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on late Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as rickshaw driver Umashankar Varma (53), Nanda Raut (35) and Sitaram Shelke (45), police said.

The Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell reported that the city recorded 20 mm of rainfall between 8:45 PM and 10:15 PM.

There were 13 incidents of tree collapse, said Yasin Tadvi, the chief of the disaster management unit.

In neighboring Palghar district, strong winds and heavy rain led to damage to brick kilns and standing crops, officials said. PTI COR KRK