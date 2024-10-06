Three killed as truck collides with motorcycle in MP's Sidhi district

Sidhi (MP), Oct 6 (PTI) Three persons, among them a 12-year-old boy, were killed when a truck collided with their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred at Kubri village under Bahri police station limits late on Saturday night, an official said.

The victims were travelling on a motorcycle when a truck collided with the vehicle, Bahri police station in-charge Abhishek Upadhyay said.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family members after the post-mortem on Sunday, he said.

The victims, Mukesh Yadav (25), Manish Yadav (24) and Prakash Yadav (12), were residents of Kotwali police station limits, the official said.

The police have seized the truck and are interrogating the driver, he said. PTI COR ADU ARU