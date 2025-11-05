Three killed as truck crashes into car in Maharashtra’s Wardha district

Wardha, Nov 5 (PTI) Three persons were killed when a container truck rammed into a car in Maharashtra’s Wardha district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place at Allipur village in Hinganghat tehsil around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, they said.

At Dhotra Fata, a container truck hit a car carrying four persons. While three occupants of the car lost their lives, its driver survived, an official said.

The persons have been identified as Vaibhav Shivankar (25), Gaurav Gawade (27), and Vishant Vaidya (28).

Assistant inspector Vijay Ghule of Allipur police station told PTI that the truck driver has been arrested. PTI COR CLS NR