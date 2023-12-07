Three killed as truck hits auto in UP's Azamgarh

Azamgarh (UP), Dec 7 (PTI Three persons were killed here on Thursday when a truck hit an auto rickshaw in the Mehnajpur area, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place in the afternoon at Sidhauna in Mehnajpur, they added.

Sappu Ahmed (48), Nagendra Chauhan and an unidentified woman died on the spot, Mehnajpur SHO Pradeeh Kumar Mishra said.

The three of them were travelling in the auto rickshaw, he said.

Attempts are on to identify the deceased woman, the SHO said, adding that a probe is underway in the matter. PTI COR ABN RPA