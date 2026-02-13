Three killed as truck hits motorcycle in MP’s Morena district

Morena, Feb 13 (PTI) Three members of a family, including a minor girl, were killed and another family member was seriously injured when the motorcycle carrying them was hit by a truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, police said on Friday.

The truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled, prompting local residents to block National Highway 44, which disrupted traffic for about an hour on Thursday evening.

City Superintendent of Police Deepali Chandoriya said the accident occurred around 5.30 pm near the Dal Mill within the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station.

A truck coming from Dholpur in Rajasthan crashed into a two-wheeler, killing 45-year-old Ramrati (45), her daughter-in-law Poonam (25) and two-year-old granddaughter Kavya at the scene.

Ramrati's son and Poonam's husband Rambaran Jatav (46), who was riding the bike, suffered serious injuries. He has been admitted to the district hospital, the official said.

Eyewitnesses said Rambaran was tossed in the air after the accident, while the other three victims were crushed under the truck. Angry locals then spilled onto the national highway, the official said.

The crowd dispersed after police promised to arrest the absconding driver soon, the official said.

The vehicle owner is being traced through the truck’s registration number, while police are searching for the absconding driver, the official added. PTI COR MAS NR