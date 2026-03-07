Three killed as truck hits motorcycle near Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Mar 7 (PTI) Three people were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a truck on the outskirts of the state capital on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place near Anantapur square under Pahala police station area this morning. The three people died on the spot, they said.

Police said the trio was proceeding toward Niali from Bhubaneswar when the accident occurred.

The police reached the spot and rushed them to a local hospital, where doctors declared them as brought dead. PTI AAM AAM RG