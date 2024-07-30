Three killed as truck hits pedestrians; driver held

Jalna, July 30 (PTI) At least three persons, including a six-year-old girl, were killed while a child was injured when a speeding truck hit pedestrians in Jalna district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on a busy street in Mantha town, 65 km from Jalna city, on Monday noon.

The deceased were identified as Seema Chavan (34), Ramchandra Rathod (60), and Mariya Pathan (6).

The truck ploughed into pedestrians after the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said.

Chavan and Pathan died on the spot, and Rathod succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, police said, adding that Rasika Chavan (4), daughter of Seema Chavan killed in the accident, sustained severe injuries.

Police have registered a case against the truck driver and arrested him. PTI COR NSK