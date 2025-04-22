Three killed as truck hits van and scooter in MP

Sagar (MP), Apr 22 (PTI) Three persons were killed after a truck collided with a van and a two-wheeler in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred near the Sagar-Khurai Road bridge in Jerai village under the Naryaoli police station limits, Naryaoli police station in-charge Kapil Lakshakar said.

Among the three victims, two were travelling in the van while the third was riding the scooter, he said.

"The scooter and van were damaged in the accident," Lakshakar said, adding that the deceased are yet to be identified. PTI COR ADU NSK