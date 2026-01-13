Three killed as truck overturns on loading vehicle in MP's Ratlam

Ratlam (MP), Jan 13 (PTI) Three people were killed after a truck laden with tiles overturned on another vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near Undwa village on the Ratlam-Jhabua Road, about 20 km from the district headquarters, on Monday night, an official said.

He said that a truck loaded with tiles lost control, reversed, and overturned on a loading vehicle behind it.

Three occupants of the loading vehicle died on the spot, the official said.

The truck heading towards Ratlam lost control on the climb and hit the loading vehicle carrying empty egg crates, said Ayub Khan, inspector-in-charge of Bilpank police station.

He said that the two vehicles were separated with the help of two cranes and a JCB machine, and the bodies were extricated after about two and a half hours of effort.

The deceased have been identified as Riyaz (48), Zafar (52), both residents of Ratlam, and Abdul Hamid (50) from Jhabua, the official said, adding that a case has been registered.