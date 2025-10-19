Three killed as truck rams into motorcycle in UP's Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) Three people, including two minor sisters, were killed here when the motorcycle they were travelling on rammed into by a truck coming from the wrong side of the road, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place near Begamganj flyover in Hardoi district on Saturday evening.

According to police, Pradeep Kumar from Unnao district was heading home on a motorcycle with his wife on pillion, while his nephew Karan, a resident of Palharai village in Hardoi, was accompanying on another bike along with Pradeep's daughters Kajal (10) and Anshika (11).

Near Begamganj flyover, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit Karan's motorcycle, critically injuring him and the children.

Police rushed them to a community health centre in Sandila, but doctors declared them dead.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the truck driver has been detained.