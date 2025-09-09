Three killed as truck rams motorcycle in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) Two teenagers were among three killed early Tuesday when a truck hit their motorcycle in Gunnaur area here, police said.

The accident took place around 1.30 am near Julepura village when the victims were returning home after work at a roadside eatery, they said.

The injured were rushed to a community health centre in Gunnaur where doctors declared them brought dead.

The deceased were identified as Rehan (18), Arman (16) and Hasnain (16), police said.

Gunnaur Station House Officer (SHO) Akhilesh Pradhan said a case has been registered and the bodies have been sent for postmortem. Further legal proceedings are underway, he said.