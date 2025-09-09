Three killed as truck rams tractor-trolley in UP's Sitapur

Sitapur (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) Three people were killed when a truck rammed into a tractor-trolley on National Highway 30 in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district on Tuesday, police said.

The tractor driver and two others got thrown off the vehicle by the impact of the collision and were then run over by the truck, they said.

Eyewitnesses told police that the truck was being driven at an extremely high speed and went out of control before hitting the tractor from behind. The impact was so severe that the tractor-trolley broke into pieces, they added.

The collision caused a massive traffic jam on NH-30, which was later cleared after senior officers, including Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Singh, reached the spot with a team.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and efforts are on to identify the deceased, police said.

The truck driver fled after the accident, but the vehicle has been seized, they added.

Police said the matter was being investigated, and family members of the victims are being informed. PTI COR KIS APL NSD NSD