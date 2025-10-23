Three killed as two bikes collide head-on in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) Three people died after two motorcycles collided head-on Bisanda area of Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Thursday, police said.

The collision occurred near Bagha village when Shiv Sagar Verma (30), a resident of Para village, was travelling to Oran town with his father, Kedar (60), on a motorcycle and Verma's motorcycle collided head-on with another bike, ridden by Om Prakash Verma (22) of Kairi village, coming from the opposite direction, Baberu Circle Officer (CO) Saurabh Singh said .

All three sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Bisanda Community Health Centre, where doctors declared them dead, the officer said.

None of the three were wearing helmets at the time of the accident, Singh added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings are underway, police said. PTI COR ABN NB NB