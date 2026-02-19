Three killed as two groups clash during pre-wedding event in Maharashtra’s Dhule

Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) Three persons were killed during a pre-wedding ceremony after two groups clashed over a minor dispute in Maharashtra’s Dhule district, police said on Thursday.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Wednesday at Pimlaner in Sakri tehsil, near the Gujarat-Maharashtra border, an official said.

The deceased were identified as Suresh Gosavi (50), Sahil Gosavi (35) and Devendra Pawar (36), he said.

The accused and the victims got into a fight over a trivial issue during the ceremony.

After murdering the victims, the accused persons, identified as Kantilal Gosavi (42), Jaswant Gosavi (36) and their driver, fled towards Gujarat in a Brezza car, the police said.

The official said police urged local residents to block a road on the Otabari ghat section and note down the vehicle’s registration number, the official said.

Subsequently, cops intercepted the car and arrested the trio on the Gujarat-Navapur border. A small knife was recovered from them, he said.

All three accused hail from Songad in Gujarat.

The situation in the area is peaceful, he added. PTI DC NR