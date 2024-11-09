Three killed as two vehicles collide in Chhattisgarh

Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh), Nov 9 (PTI) Three persons were killed and as many others seriously injured when a mini goods vehicle carrying them collided with another vehicle and overturned in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred late evening between Kinjoli and Rajnagar villages under the Bakawand police station area when some agricultural workers were returning home, a police official said.

The accident spot is around 30 km from Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, he said.

The victims are natives of Odisha who work at a farm in adjoining Bakawand development block, he said.

As per preliminary information, the mini goods vehicle, with around a dozen people on board, was heading to Odisha when the incident occurred, he said.

"Three workers died on the spot while three others sustained serious injuries in the accident. The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Jagdalpur", he said.

Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI Cor TKP NSK