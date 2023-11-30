Three killed as van collides head-on with truck in TN's Vazhapadi

Salem (TN), Nov 30 (PTI) Three persons were killed and one injured in a head-on collision involving a pick-up van and a parcel truck at Vazhapadi in the district on Thursday, police said.

Advertisment

All three men travelling in the pick-up van coming to Vazhapadi from Chennai died on the spot, a senior police official said.

They have been identified as driver M Praveen Kumar, 27, of Villupuram district, and K Sudarshan, 40, and A Prakash, 52, of Vellore district.

The parcel truck was coming in the opposite direction and proceeding to Attur. Its driver S Pechimuthu Pandian of Tirunelveli district, who was injured in the leg, has been admitted to Vazhapadi Government Hospital, police said.

Advertisment

"The accident took place on the Salem-Chennai bypass road near Vazhapadi early this morning. The van was completely damaged in the impact of the crash," the police official said.

Upon being informed, Deputy Superintendent of Police P Harisankari and team rushed to the spot and extricated the bodies from the mangled van. They removed the damaged vehicles and restored traffic in the area.

Vazhapadi police have registered a case. PTI JSP ANE