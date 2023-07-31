Three killed as vehicle hits motorcycle in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) Three people were killed when their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a vehicle in the Bhairpura area here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place near JPM College Sunday night when the three were going to Bareilly from Rudrapur in Uttarakhand on a motorcycle, Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Rajkumar Aggarwal said.

The deceased were identified as Rajiv Kumar (21), who worked in a factory in Rudrapur, Shivani (18) and her brother Aman (12), he said.

Police reached the spot after the accident and took the bodies in their possession and sent them for post-mortem, the SP said.

A case has been registered and a hunt launched to trace the offending vehicle and its driver, he said. PTI COR SAB AQS AQS