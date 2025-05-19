Three killed by two wild elephants in Boehari forest in MP's Shahdol

Shahdol, May 19 (PTI) Two wild elephants killed three persons in separate incidents in Beohari forest range of Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Monday, an official said.

The jumbos trampled to death Umesh Kol (40) at Sanousi village, about 25 kilometres from Behari tehsil headquarters, while his wife managed to climb a tree and escape their fury, Sub Divisional Officer (Beohari Forests) Resham Singh Dhurve said.

"In the second incident, the tuskers killed Devganiya Baiga (65) at Dhonda village, some 27 kilometres from Beohari. In the third incident, the two jumbos killed Mohan Lal Patel (8) at Koluha-Ghatwa Barachh village nearby. All these incidents took place between 6am and 8am," he said.

"The elephants strayed out of Bandhavgarh National Park and were heading to Sanjay Gandhi Tiger Reserve via the Banas River when the attacks took place. The kin of the deceased have been given Rs 50,000 each as preliminary compensation," he added.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said instructions have been given to officials to provide Rs 25 lakh each as compensation to the kin of the deceased.

He also directed the forest officials to investigate the deaths of the three persons who were collecting tendu leaves (used to roll bidis).

Incidentally, the deaths have come days after the state government cleared a Rs 47.11 crore plan on May 13 to improve the management of elephants in order to curb such incidents. PTI COR LAL BNM