Three killed, child critically injured in car-bike collision in Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), May 3 (PTI) Three people including a woman and two men died and a two-year-old child was critically injured when a speeding car rammed into the motorcycle they were travelling on the Bisalpur-Pilibhit national highway here, police said on Saturday.

The crash took place near Machhwakheda village under the Barkhera police station limits on Friday evening, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Vinod Kumar (26), his wife Rakhi (22) and brother-in-law Sunil (24). His two-year-old son Anmol, who sustained serious injuries, has been referred to the district hospital for advanced treatment.

Barkhera Station House Officer (SHO) Pradeep Kumar Vishnoi said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the car involved in the accident has been seized.

"Legal action will be taken once a formal complaint is received," he said.

According to the SHO, Vinod Kumar, a resident of Barramau village in Barkhera, was returning from Diyuraniya village in Bahedi region with his wife, their two-year-old son and his brother-in-law, when the car coming from Bisalpur direction rammed into their motorcycle.

Vinod and Sunil died on the spot. Rakhi and Anmol sustained critical injuries and were taken to Barkhera Community Health Centre for first-aid before being referred to the district hospital. Rakhi succumbed to her injuries later in the night during treatment, he said.

Police confirmed that both the deceased men were wearing helmets at the time of the accident.