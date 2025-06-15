Three killed, eight injured as speeding truck hits bus in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) At least three persons were killed and eight others injured after a speeding truck collided with a private bus in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at around 6 am on Kolhar-Ghoti state highway in Sangamner area.

The truck, which was going towards Sangamner from Loni, hit the luxury bus while it was on way towards Shirdi from Mumbai, an official said.

Two bus passengers and a co-driver of the truck died on the spot, he said.

Eight bus passengers were also injured in the accident, the official said.

After being alerted, police and local authorities rushed to the spot and the injured persons were shifted to a government hospital for treatment, he said.

The deceased have been identified as truck co-driver Firoze Lala Shaikh (46), resident of Sangamner, and bus passengers Anju Ravindra Walmik (39), resident of Haryana, and Pravin Sopan Kandalkar (28), belonging to Sangamner, the official said.

The Sangamner Taluka police registered an accidental death case and further probe was underway, he added. PTI DC GK