Three killed, eight injured in car-van collision on Gujarat highway

Patan, Oct 22 (PTI) A three-year-old girl and two others were killed and eight persons were injured when a van collided with a car on a highway in Patan district of Gujarat on Sunday, police said.

Advertisment

A speeding van travelling from Radhanpur collided with a car coming from the opposite direction on the state highway near Sami town around 4 pm, an official from Sami police station said.

A three-year-old girl, a 24-year-old woman and her 26-year-old fiancée were killed on the spot, while eight passengers of the van were injured, he said.

The injured persons were rushed to a government hospital in Patan for treatment, the official said.

The deceased couple were travelling in the car while the child was a passenger in the van, he said. PTI COR KA ARU