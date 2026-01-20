Three killed, five injured as car hits parked container near Jaipur

Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) Three people were killed and six others, including two children, were injured on Tuesday when a speeding car rammed into a stationary container truck near Jaipur, police said.

The accident occurred in the Chandwaji police station area and the occupants were travelling towards Varanasi, Station House Officer Hiralal said.

The car lost control and crashed into the parked container, killing a woman and two men on the spot, he said, adding that six people, including two children, were injured and were rushed to the hospital.

The accident took place about one kilometre before the Chandwaji.

Efforts are underway to ascertain the identities of the victims, the officer said. PTI AG APL APL