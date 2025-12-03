Three killed, five injured as dumper rams into multiple vehicles in UP's Kushinagar

Kushinagar (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) Three people were killed and five others seriously injured after an out-of-control dumper rammed into multiple vehicles on a four-lane road in the Kasya area here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 1.30 pm at the Pakwainar crossing when a speeding dumper, bearing a state's registration number, heading from Kushinagar towards Hetimpur, first hit a cyclist and then veered across the divider into the opposite lane, Station House Officer (Kasya) Abhinav Mishra said.

After crossing into the wrong lane, the dumper collided head-on with an e-rickshaw, a motorcycle, a container truck and a tractor-trolley, leaving five vehicles damaged. The impact was so severe that a cloud of dust engulfed the area, initially obscuring the extent of the tragedy, officials said.

Locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Community Health Centre, where doctors confirmed the deaths of three people. The five seriously injured were later referred to the district hospital for further treatment, according to the police.

Those killed were identified as Ramvilas alias Sadhu (60), a resident of Pipri Chaube Tola in Kasya, who was riding the bicycle; and two motorcycle riders, Keshav Rajbhar (24) and Chandan Rajbhar (22), both residents of Sahodar Patti under Mahuawa police station in Deoria district, the SHO said.

The injured include an e-rickshaw passenger Shivkumari Devi (42) of Bhainsaha, 16-year-old Lakshmi Patel, 17-year-old Kajal of Pakwainar, tractor driver Ajay Singh (46) of Shampur Hatwa, and one other person whose identity is being ascertained, the officer said.

Police teams cleared the vehicles to restore traffic on the four-lane road, and further proceedings are underway.