Three killed, five injured as SUV rams into parked truck in UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) Three persons were killed and five were injured after an SUV vehicle rammed into a stationary truck here on Sunday, officials said.

They had gone to visit the Vindhyachal Dham temple on Saturday and were returning home when the accident occurred around 11:30 am near a petrol pump, not far from Gandhona village in Jaunpur district.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kaustubh said the victims were residents of Palipatti village in Ambedkarnagar district.

The speeding SUV rammed into the parked truck with such force that the vehicle was completely mangled.

Locals rushed to the spot and police were alerted, who rushed the injured to a community health centre in Rampur, from where they were referred to Bhadohi district hospital due to their critical condition.

Three of them -- Alok Verma (38), his wife Gudiya Verma (32), and an elderly woman, Phoola Devi (70) -- were declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The remaining injured -- Abhirat Verma (16), Subhash, and Manju -- were later referred to the trauma centre in Varanasi, where their condition is stated to be serious.

Two other women are undergoing treatment in the ICU of Bhadohi district hospital, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests overspeeding and driver negligence led to the accident, the officer said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the victims’ families have been informed. PTI COR ABN ARB SKY