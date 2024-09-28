Three killed, five injured as SUV rams into tractor-trolley

Chhatarpur (MP), Sept 28 (PTI) Three persons were killed and five others injured when an SUV hit a stationary tractor-trolley in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Saturday, police said.

Six persons had taken shelter under the trolley from rains on Khajuraho road, 12 km from the Chhatarpur district headquarters, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh.

The deceased persons included the SUV driver Shakti Singh (50), Dharmendra Singh (55) and Nati Raja (35) who were sitting under the trolley, he said, adding that a four-year-old boy was seriously injured and referred to Gwalior for further treatment.

Other persons escaped with minor injuries, he said.