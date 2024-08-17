Three killed, five injured in accident involving multiple vehicles in MP’s Neemuch district

Neemuch (MP), Aug 17 (PTI) Three persons were killed and at least five injured in a road accident involving three vehicles in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district on Saturday morning, police said.

An official said the incident occurred on the Neemuch-Chittorgarh road.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankit Jaiswal said a police vehicle, a pickup, and a truck were involved in this accident.

Citing eyewitness accounts, Jaiswal said the pickup and police vehicle were stationary.

A truck, bearing a Haryana registration number, crashed into the pickup vehicle, which further hit the police vehicle, Jaiswal said. The police vehicle got overturned due to the impact.

Two occupants of the pickup vehicle, which was on its way from Indore to Ajmer, and the private driver of the police vehicle were killed in the accident, he said. At least five others were also injured in the accident, the official said.

Police have seized the truck and efforts are being made to track down its driver, who fled from the spot, he added. PTI ADU NR