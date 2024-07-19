Three killed, five injured in truck accident in Pune district

Pune, Jul 19 (PTI) Three persons were killed and five others injured after a truck mowed down a group of people in Maharashtra's Pune district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near Alephata in Junnar Tehsil on the Ahmednagar-Kalyan Road around 11.30 am, an official said.

The victims were returning after performing last rites at a crematorium, he said.

The driver of the truck, which was heading towards Kalyan, lost control of the vehicle on a slope at Gulunjwadi village and mowed down a group of people, the official from Alephata police station said.

Three persons, including a woman and a child, were killed, and five to six others sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

The police were in the process of registering a case, the official said PTI SPK ARU